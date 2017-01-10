Why Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz Define Friendship Goals

We just love these two!

Salma Hayekand Penélope Cruzare total friendship goals. This relationship between the two actresses dates back for more than 20 years.

So today, they celebrated their beautiful friendship, and we're all about it. While some might say that Hollywood friendships are fickle, these two prove that long-lasting sisterhoods can exist in La La Land.

"Good #friends are forever Los buenos #amigos son para siempre. #spain #mexico #penelopecruz," Hayek captioned the photo.