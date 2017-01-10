The Bachelor Twins Haley and Emily Ferguson Are Getting Their Own Spinoff Show

Blondes really do have more fun!
Bachelor Nation, prepare for yet another spinoff as twins Haley and Emily Ferguson are set to get their own spinoff show on Freeform, the network announced at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Tuesday. And guess what? There's already a premiere date as their new show will debut on Monday, March 20. But it's not entirely a new show.
Haley and Emily, who became fan-favorites after appearing on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise season three, will take over for their former TV BF and BFF Lauren Bushnell, starring in the second installment of the Happily Ever After? series.
Freeform
During the first season, which documented Ben and Lauren adjusting to their post-Bachelor life in Denver, Haley and Emily made frequent appearances,
Their season, titled The Twins: Happily Ever After, will find the twins saying goodbye to the comfort and luxuries of living under their mom's roof and beginning the hilarious journey of figuring out life on their own while searching for independence and a new career.
The first season of Happily Ever After? was the network's highest-rated reality series in three years.
So does this mean Ben and Lauren's time in front of the cameras is done for awhile? Prior to the finale of their installment, Lauren told E! News the couple didn't know if they would return for a second season. "We're trying not to think too far. Until that's something that's actually presented to us, we haven't really even thought about it."
The Twins: Happily Ever After? will premiere Monday, March 20 at 9 p.m. on Freeform.