Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke Series Has Finally Found Its James Corden Replacement

It's hard to imagine anyone else hosting a Carpool Karaoke series besides The Late, Late Show host James Corden, who originated the segment on the late-night series and has been indelible to its popularity.

But with the development of the segment as its own standalone series as Apple Music's first bit of original programming, the first task at hand was finding someone to do just that. (After all, Corden's a bit busy handling his own series.) During Carpool Karaoke's first-ever panel at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour, Corden and fellow executive producers Ben Winston and Eric R. Pankowski revealed that not the somebody, but the somebodies who will be getting behind the wheel in Corden's absence.