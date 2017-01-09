Ouch! Watch One of The Bachelor Ladies Break Up With (and Slap!) Nick Viall on Their First Date

Two episodes in and Nick Viall is already being dumped. Multiple times.

In tonight's episode of The Bachelor, Nick will go on a group date with six ladies to the Museum of Broken Relationships in Hollywood, and E! News was on set to watch all the drama go down as the contestants were tasked with staging a fake break-up with the Bachelor.

"We're kind of writing our own breakup story," dental hygienist Kristina told E! News' Carissa Culiner, going on to say she was nervous to end things with Nick as it's "actually first time I'm having a conversation with him!" Awkward much?!

But hey, at least Kristina doesn't decide to slap him during their fake break-up, like Josephine decided to do. In our exclusive sneak peek at the episode above, the unemployed nurse somehow found her "inner rage" and just goes for it. Press play on the video above to see how Nick handled the "painful" slap.