Ryan Gosling Gets to "Undo" His Spanx After Golden Globes 2017 Win

After La La Land won big at the 2017 Golden Globes Sunday night, Ryan Gosling was ready to relax.

Gosling, Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle caught up with E! News' Ross Mathews at the E! After Party where they were still visibly on cloud 9.

"I'm feeling pretty floaty," Stone gushed. "Does this sink in for people?"

Director Chazelle echoed Stone's sentiments, telling Mathews that he still couldn't believe his movie-musical won as many awards as it did, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Director, Motion Picture; and Best Screenplay, Motion Picture.

Even though Gosling's sense of humor was on display after winning the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, his acceptance speech was anything but funny. Gosling used his time to gush about longtime partner Eva Mendes and their two daughters.