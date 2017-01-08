Ryan Gosling's Backstage Confession Perfectly Sums Up Every Golden Globes Winner: "I've Had Too Much Champagne"

#RyanGosling says he's "had too much champagne to answer" a question about love #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/W37MZl7kG8

Ryan Gosling is dancing away from the 2017 Golden Globes as a winner!

Shortly after winning Best Actor for his role in La La Land, the Hollywood star headed backstage to answer some burning questions about the film.

During one reporter's lengthy inquiry about love and romance, Ryan couldn't help but keep it real.

"I've had too much champagne to answer that question," he said matter-of-factly.

As soon as the words came out of his mouth, co-star Emma Stone couldn't help but burst out laughing. And did anyone notice her face throughout the entire question? Thank you Ryan for saving the entire cast from answering the questionable question.