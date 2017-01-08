Nostalgia Alert: See Winona Ryder's Golden Globes Looks From 1988 to Now

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Wanted to Pay Robin Williams Back for Jumpstarting Their Career: ''We Thought There Would Be Time''
Winona Ryder showed up at the 2017 Golden Globes looking classically stunning in a custom Viktor & Rolf Soir Couture Bow Gown, but we really shouldn't be all that surprised.
The Stranger Things actress—who was nominated this year for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama—has hit the red carpet time and time again, always looking classic and beautiful (outshining any hunky arm candy) since her first experience at Golden Globes in 1988.
Take a look below at all of her Globes' looks throughout the years:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1988: At 16-years-old, she joined Rob Lowe on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, but even as a teenager, she still projected a sense of class and total style in this two-piece ensemble.
Ron Galella/WireImage
1989: Ryder looked like an Old Hollywood star when she took the red carpet in 1989 in a black velvet dress with red lips. She posed with her then-boyfriend Christian Slaterwho played her psychotic love interest in the 1988 cult film Heathers.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1991: Remember when she dated Johnny Depp? She was certainly the best part of his look (which was a little messy, TBH) at the 1991 awards show, donning a simple black frock with bright red lipstick.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
1994: She was on the arm of her brother, Uri Horowitz, at the '94 Golden Globes, during which she rocked that stunning pixie cut we grew to love as well as a sleek, dark, floor-length gown.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1998: Ryder opted for a girls' night at the 1998 Globes, which she took by storm with Gwyneth Paltrow. They took show as their own personal catwalk, looking like two models completing each other's look like yin and yang—Ryder in her go-to black attire and Paltrow in white.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2000: At 29-years-old, she joined Matt Damon on the red carpet and switched up her look, opting for a white, sparkly dress as opposed to her usual dark attire.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2017: Fast forward 17 years, and Ryder returned to her darker-hued style, looking just as stunning as ever on the red carpet alongside her husband Scott Mackinlay.
Which look is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!