Tom Hiddleston Wins First Golden Globe, Dedicates it to Aid Workers "Out There Who Are Doing Their Best"

REX/Shutterstock
It was a good Night for Tom Hiddleston. The star of The Night Manager took home his first Golden Globe at the 2017 ceremony.
While accepting the award, Hiddleston spoke about humanitarian work he was doing in South Sudan. While there and relaxing after a day's work, Hiddleston said he was approached by young doctors and nurses who were working in the area who wanted to say hello because they ad just binge watched The Night Manager during a recent shelling incident.
"The idea that I—or we—could provide some relief, entertainment for people… who are fixing the world in places where it is broken made me immensely proud. I dedicate this to those out there who are doing their best," he said.
Hiddleston beat out The Night Of's Riz Ahmed and John Turturro, Bryan Cranston for the HBO movie All the Way and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story's Courtney B.Vance to take home the award.
The Thor star was also nominated for an Emmy for his work in the AMC miniseries where he played Jonathan Pine, a hotel manager with a military past who is recruited to infiltrate and arms dealer's inner circle. Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman also starred in the miniseries and received Golden Globe nominations.
Colman and Laurie also won Golden Globes for their work on the miniseries. This was Hiddleston's first Golden Globe nomination and win.
"This is lovely," he said on stage.