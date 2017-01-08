Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Win Hollywood's Cutest Couple Award at the 2017 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Be still, our beating hearts.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have officially made their entrance at the 2017 Golden Globes, and somehow, they look even more jaw-droppingly perfect than usual.
The Deadpool star's leading lady sparkled in a Atelier Versace dress. She completed her look with Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry as she held Reynolds' hand down the red carpet. Ryan didn't look half bad either in a dapper black and white suit. To put it simply, Hollywood's golden couple can do no wrong.
And though it's strictly date night for Blake and Ryan this evening, their two daughters are surely cheering on their proud 'rents from home.
Reynolds stands to win a Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Deadpool.
Between Ryan Gosling, Colin Farrell, Jonah Hill and Hugh Grant, Ryan's competition is stacked, but if anyone can come out on top tonight, it's him. At the Critics' Choice Awards in December, Reynolds took home the Best Actor in a Comedy honor for the super hero flick.
Fingers crossed that if Reynolds does win, Blake and the kids get an extra special shout out in his acceptance speech!
Watch E!'s live 2017 Golden Globes red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT today. Following the ceremony on NBC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 11 p.m. And catch our Fashion Police special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m.