Watch Pharrell Williams React to Jenna Bush Hager Calling His Movie "Hidden Fences" at the 2017 Golden Globes

They always say, anything can happen on the red carpet.
Before the first award was handed out at the 2017 Golden Globes, Pharrell Williams did what so many stars do: You chat it up with reporters on live television.
But when talking to Jenna Bush Hager, the nominee was put in a situation: What do you do if the host incorrectly names your movie?
"So you're nominated for hidden fences," Jenna explained. "How cool is it? You said this party is known for a little drinking. Are you thinking you're going to partake?"
In the viral clip, Pharrell doesn't correct Jenna. Instead, he just stays quiet as his eyes drift in a different direction.
After the show, Jenna took to Instagram and acknowledged the moment. "The show was LIVE...wild...some mistakes made but, I had a blast," she wrote.
To set the record straight, Pharrell along with Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer are nominated for Best Original Score for their work in Hidden Figures. It's a movie The Voice coach couldn't be more proud of.
"Hidden Figures is a movie that I was blessed to be a part of and work on with my producing partner Mi Mi Valdes," Pharrell previously dished to The Breakfast Club. "You have three African American female protagonists not talking about divorces or consoling each other or burning up the range rovers; none of that. These were three African American female protagonists who were scientists, engineers, mathematicians, technologically advanced, so that blew my mind..."
As it turns out, Jenna isn't the only to misname the movie.
Later in the telecast, presenter Michael Keaton began announcing the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. When it came to Octavia Spencer's turn, Michael accidentally said "Hidden Fences" in replace of "Hidden Figures."
Got to love live television.