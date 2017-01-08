Viola Davis Reveals She Performed 23 Takes of Her Dramatic Fences Monologue at the 2017 Golden Globes

Viola Davis is a perfectionist.
The powerhouse actress is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 2017 Golden Globes for her performance in Fences, a buzz-worthy drama also starring Denzel Washington. Both Davis and Washington have earned critical acclaim for nailing more than just one incredibly long monologue, an aspect of filming the project that Viola told E! News' Ryan Seacrest was particularly tiring.
"We did 114 performances in New York," she revealed of Fences' Broadway tenure. "So there's good rehearsal, and we performed in Pittsburgh. But that one speech that I did, I did 23 times."
"We had to get different angles, different shots. I remember at one point I was like, 'I'm tired' and [Denzel] was like, 'We gotta keep going,'" Davis continued.
Safe to say all that hard work certainly paid off.
Viola also weighed in on what it was like to take Fences from a live stage production to the big screen.
"To make it more intimate was, for me as an actor, a joy because it was a chance to go deeper," she told us.
The 51-year-old's hubby Julius Tennon also had some kind words for the star. "Human," Tennon responded when asked what his first thoughts were after seeing the film. "All of us. This film is so much about all of us."
Haven't seen Fences yet? There's some motivation to head to the movie theater.
