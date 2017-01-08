Lily Collins Is Giving Us Major Princess Vibes at the 2017 Golden Globes

Royalty just graced the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Lily Collins, who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for Rules Don't Apply, arrived to what is sure to be an unforgettable evening in quite a show-stopping look by Zuhair Murad couture.

Her elegant, light pink gown and sophisticated top knot instantly sparked comparisons to a princess, and given that she actually starred as one in 2012's Mirror Mirror, it totally makes sense. Top off the entire ensemble with a plethora of Harry Winston baubles and a swipe of bold red lipstick and Lily's princess magic is made.

Before heading into the Beverly Hilton, the 27-year-old explained to Giuliana Rancicwhy the Globes is so special to her.

"This is surreal. We're actually doing this right now. I've been watching this since I was little, all these red carpets and I've been watching you so this is an honor to be here," she shared.