Lily Collins Feels Like a ''Kid in a Candy Shop'' Picking Out Her 2017 Golden Globes Gown

Lily Collins has quite the task on her hands ahead of the 2017 Golden Globes.

The actress, who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for Rules Don't Apply, was in the thick of award show prep on Saturday, picking out the perfect ensemble just one day before she's set to hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton.

Collins, 27, appears naked in one Instagram snapshot lounging in a massive heap of stunning gowns.

"What a dream. Soaking in every moment and savoring the details..." she captioned the moment. Too sweet!