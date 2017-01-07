Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Show PDA at Pre-Golden Globes 2017 Party

Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark is partying it up and showing PDA with her new man before her big awards night, just after making their romance Instagram official.

Sophie Turner attended the CAA talent agency's pre-Golden Globes 2017 party with new boyfriend Joe Jonas on Friday night, two days before the ceremony. Game of Thrones is nominated for Best Television Series, Drama. The show was also nominated for the same award in 2016 and 2015. Will Turner and Jonas make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globes Sunday?

They certainly drew attention at the pre-show bash, which took place at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, and sitting outside at a table on the patio. The two kissed and held hands occasionally and appeared smitten with each other, E! News has learned exclusively. Jonas also introduced Turner as his girlfriend when talking to other guests.