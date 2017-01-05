Nicki Minaj Confirms Meek Mill Breakup: "I Am Single"

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are officially over.

Amid widespread reports that the rappers had called it quits, Nicki took to Twitter Thursday to end the speculation once and for all. "To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon," Nicki said. "Have a blessed New Year."

The "Truffle Butter" rapper added, "Love u."

Nicki, 34, and Meek, 29, began dating in early 2015. Historically, both musicians have shied away from publicly discussing their private lives. Meek for example, told Fader magazine in April 2015 that their romance was "definitely real...but it ain't really time to get married yet."

When Nicki appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the spring of 2016, she said she was "single"—even though she was dating Meek at the time. "I don't even want to say that I'm in a relationship anymore, because I think when people hear that, they go to like the mean place..."