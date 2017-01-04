Girl Meets World Has Been Canceled by Disney Channel

Here's some news to sour your Wednesday: Girl Meets World has officially been canceled.

A few days after Rider Strong stirred up rumors of the show's demise, the show's writers tweeted the announcement this evening, saying "It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes."

"We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of," they continued. "As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty—we gave you our best."

If you're crying, don't feel bad about it. We're crying a little bit, too. For a show about kids and teens on the Disney Channel, Girl Meets World was funny, poignant, and both topical and nostalgic, and it will be missed.