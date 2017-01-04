Bravo's Imposters Trailer Is Fun, Sexy, and Leaves Us With Many Questions

Who is she?

That's the big question being asked in this exclusive trailer for Imposters, Bravo's newest original series. The show follows a beautiful, dangerous con artist named Maddie (Inbar Lavi) who tends to marry people and then steal everything they have. Her plans could be derailed when three of her former targets (Rob Heaps, Parker Young, and Marianne Rendon) join forces to take her down, facing their own truths in the process, and things are complicated even further when she finds someone she might fall in love with for real.

It's a pretty intriguing plot, with an intriguing trailer to go with it, which you can watch below.