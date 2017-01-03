Marc Anthony & Shannon de Lima Attend the Same Concert But With Different Dates

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Well, this could have been very awkward.
Marc Anthony and his soon-to-be ex-wife Shannon de Lima attended the same Enrique Iglesiasand Gente de Zona concert in La Romana, Dominican Republic on December 30.
Only one thing to note, they weren't there together. In fact, the model was with her ex, the father of her 9-year-old son, Manuel "Coco" Sosa. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old singer was flirty with an unidentified woman as seen in the videos obtained by Telemundo's Suelta la Sopa.
The two never actually coincided on camera, but de Lima danced and cheered for Anthony when he joined the Cuban group on stage.
E! News reported in November 2016, that the couple had split.
The following month, the couple announced their separation.
"After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two-year marriage," the two said in a statement to E! News. "We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter."
They have no children together.
While the couple had until now remained mum about their split, Anthony's father, Felipe Muñiz, referenced it in an interview with Telemundo Puerto Rico's Dando Candela at his son's concert earlier this month.
"He's going through tough times right now, but he knows how to accept what comes out of this," Anthony's father said. "He has a lot of experience (in separations)."
Anthony has been married twice before. He and first wife and Puerto Rican actress Dayanara Torres were married for four years before they divorced in 2004. They share two sons. The singer and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. J.Lo filed for divorce in 2011 and it was finalized in 2014.
The "Flor Pálida" singer filed for divorce from Shannon De Lima on Dec. 16, E! News confirmed Wednesday. In the legal documents, Anthony stated their marriage was "irretrievably broken."