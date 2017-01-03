Janet Jackson Gives Birth to Her First Child With Husband Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson has an extra exciting reason to celebrate the arrival of 2017!

The Grammy-winning singer has given birth to her first child, a baby boy named Eissa Al Manna, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a rep for Janet confirms to E! News.

"Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," the statement read.

While the living legend has said little about her pregnancy throughout the past several months in the press, we do know that she's been enjoying some well-deserved quality down time with her husband Wissam Al Mana.

Jackson married Al Mana, a Qatari billionaire and businessman, back in 2012 in front of family and friends.