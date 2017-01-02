Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Deaths of Mom Carrie Fisher and Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

No matter how sad any fans were following the deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds within a day of each other last week, Billie Lourd is the one who suffered an incomprehensible loss.

The Scream Queens star lost her mother, Fisher, on Dec. 27, several days after Fisher suffered a heart attack, and then on Dec. 28, her grandmother, Reynolds, had a stroke and died just hours later.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," Lourd wrote on Instagram Monday, her first time commenting on their deaths. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."