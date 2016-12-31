Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti Are Engaged

Soon after Robbie shared the news, a number of celebrities who appear in Greg's shows—which include Arrow, Blindspot and The Flash—shared congratulatory comments with the couple.

Greg later the same photo on his own Instagram account.

"2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size. First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate," he wrote. "Though I dreamed of both those things happening, i'm not sure I truly believed they were possible. Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to all."