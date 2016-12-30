John Stamos Cheers Up Girl in Hospital by Scolding Her Ex-Boyfriend Over the Phone

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd

Inside Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Last Days Before Baby, Plus the Adorable Story Behind the Nursery

Danny Strong, Caitlin Mehner

Gilmore Girls Star Danny Strong Is Engaged! See the Ring He Gifted Caitlin Mehner

Fifth Harmony

Why You'll See Camila Cabello Perform With Fifth Harmony on New Year's Eve

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

John Stamos had no mercy on this hospital patient's ex.

The Full House actor recently made an annual visit to Long Beach Memorial, south of Los Angeles, and brought along Josh Peck, who appeared with him in the short-lived series Grandfathered . There, they visited a young female patient named Amanda and learned her ex-boyfriend Jorge recently broke up with her. So they decided to call him.

Peck filmed a cellphone video of Stamos sitting by Amanda on her bed, with her wearing a hospital gown, and phoning Jorge. He did not pick up the call, so the actor left a voicemail.

"Jorge, this is John Stamos," he said, as seen in an edited clip posted by People. "I'm with Amanda, my new girlfriend. Apparently you guys broke up and I swooped right in. So, your loss, Jorge, your loss, because Amanda's a great gal."

Photos

Best Reunions of 2016

Stamos then called him again and this time he did pick up. The actor spoke to him on speakerphone.

"Jorge?" he said. "Hey, Jorge? Hi, this is John Stamos."

"Oh my God!" Amanda exclaimed.

Stamos later told her ex, "We heard you broke up with Amanda, so we got our asses down to the hospital and now we're all dating and we don't need you, Jorge."

"Well, I think you made a big mistake but it's nice to meet you, pal."

"Thank you, John Stamos," Jorge replied.

Stamos later posted on Instagram a photo of himself and Amanda, taken by photographer Katie Bickerstaff.

"Made my annual trip to @LongBeachMemorial with @shuapeck and had a great time hanging out with Amanda!!" he wrote.

TAGS/ John Stamos , Top Stories , Do-Gooder