Blake Lively, Mindy Kaling, Chelsea Clinton and More Celebs Empower Girls Across the World to Dream Big

Blake Lively, Mindy Kaling, Chelsea Clinton, Luptia Nyong'o and Zac Posen are empowering girls across the world to follow their love of science and technology through Google Made w/Code, an initiative and movement allowing girls to try coding and turn their passions into careers.

In the United States, women hold only percent of computing occupations, and the numbers are even lower for women of color; for example, Latinas and black women hold only 1 percent and 3 percent of these jobs, respectively. Made w/Code hopes women will one day be equally represented in a space governing us all: technology.

You may remember that Zac's magical light-up dress Claire Danes wore to this year's Met Gala? Well, that was the work of girls around the world who, with the help from "coding mentor" Maddy Maxey, helped create the technology behind fabric. Lupita also wore one of Zac's Made w/Code gowns to the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.