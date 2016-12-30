Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in an Elevator Below the Times Square Ball

Well, if this doesn't symbolize 2016, we don't know what does...

Ryan Seacrest just got stuck in the elevator while going up to the Times Square ball in New York City ahead of hosting "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on Saturday night. The 42-year-old took to his social media accounts to share a couple videos while stuck in the elevator, noting he was missing his appearance on Good Morning America because of the incident.

"Hi from underneath the ball in Times Square," Seacrest said. "We're stuck in the elevator, everybody! We're supposed to be on Good Morning America, but we can't get there."