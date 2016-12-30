Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in an Elevator Below the Times Square Ball

Well, if this doesn't symbolize 2016, we don't know what does...
Ryan Seacrest just got stuck in the elevator while going up to the Times Square ball in New York City ahead of hosting "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on Saturday night. The 42-year-old took to his social media accounts to share a couple videos while stuck in the elevator, noting he was missing his appearance on Good Morning America because of the incident.
"Hi from underneath the ball in Times Square," Seacrest said. "We're stuck in the elevator, everybody! We're supposed to be on Good Morning America, but we can't get there."
we're trying to get up to the ball in Times Square w/ @GMA... #RockinEve @nyre pic.twitter.com/mvyvX1yeFp— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 30, 2016
He asked someone to make sure to ring the alarm again before yelling, "Help! Help!"
After giving another update of everyone calling whoever they could for some help, he finally revealed that the Fire Department of New York City came to the rescue, 40 minutes after getting stuck.
safely out of the elevator! thx to the #FDNY #RockinEve @GMA @NYRE pic.twitter.com/gGiFJXua6w— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 30, 2016
"Safely out of the elevator! thx to the #FDNY #RockinEve @GMA @NYRE," Seacrest wrote.
The host finally made it to the GMA set where he joked with his co-hosts, "I will tell you this, if you've ever been stuck in an elevator, it's funny and cute for about 10 minutes, and then about 20 minutes in, it's not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open."
He noted that the only food or snacks they had inside the elevator with them was Altoids, cough drops and an Advil. He also revealed it's the same elevator they plan to take to host the New Year's Eve celebration.
If they got stuck again, he offered some sage advice: "We could always take the stairs."