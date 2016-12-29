Debbie Reynolds' "Greatest Fear" Was Outliving Her Daughter Carrie Fisher

If there's one thing fans have learned about Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher this week, it's the simple fact that these two stars had one incredible bond.
When E! News confirmed that the Singin' in the Rain star had passed away, her son Todd Fisher revealed that his mom simply wanted to "be with Carrie."
And when looking back at her 2013 autobiography titled Unsinkable, Debbie voiced her fears at losing one of her children.
"It's not natural to outlive your child," she wrote in the book via the Telegraph. "This has always been my greatest fear."
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
She continued, "Too many mothers have lost their children, for thousands of different reasons. I don't know if I could survive that."
Debbie was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after suffering a stroke at a Beverly Hills home, barely a day after her daughter Carrie died at the age of 60 following a heart attack.
"She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning," Todd shared with E! News. "More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress."
Debbie's son continued, "She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it's pretty much what triggered this event."
As the family continues to finalize funeral arrangements, perhaps some fans can be comforted by the words Debbie shared on paper.
"Carrie is my child and I love her with every ounce of strength I possess," she wrote. "If love alone could cure our children, they would always be well."