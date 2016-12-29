Billie Lourd's Impression of Debbie Reynolds Is Spot-On

Hollywood is keeping Billie Lourd in its thoughts and prayers.

The Scream Queens actress lost her 60-year-old mother, Carrie Fisher, Tuesday, and her 84-year-old grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, Wednesday. "Carrie's daughter is 24 years old. To have to lose the girls, it's just horrible," her uncle, Todd Fisher, told E! News. "She's got their genes, but you can't even imagine. I can't imagine being 24 and having to do this—and I'm 59."

Billie's bond with Debbie was apparent when she appeared on NBC's Late Night Dec. 12 to promote her hit Fox series. During the interview, Seth Meyers mentioned her famous lineage.