Carey Mulligan Opens Up About Her Grandmother's Dementia

When Carrie Mulligan is back home in her native U.K., she occasionally makes a special visit to a woman she loves dearly who has no idea who she is.

In a guest-hosting stint on BBC Radio 4's Best of Today show this week, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated An Education and The Great Gatsby actress opened up about her 91-year-old grandmother Nans, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2004 and now lives in a care home in Wales.

"Every visit for the last seven years, she hasn't recognized any of us," Mulligan said. "When we leave, she won't remember that we've been there. But...there's a calmness and there's a companionship and these really fundamental feelings of being loved and being taken care of by people who, you know, family who really love you."