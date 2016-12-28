Carrie Fisher's Ex Paul Simon Pays Tribute to Her After Her Death: Inside Their Turbulent Relationship

Paul Simon says ex-wife Carrie Fisher "was a special, wonderful girl" and that her death came "too soon."

The 60-year-old actress, best known for her role as Leia in the Star Wars movies, had last week suffered a cardiac event aboard a plane en route to Los Angeles and was hospitalized. Her daughter and only child Billie Lourd's rep announced on Tuesday the actress had died.

"Yesterday was a horrible day," Paul, who was her only husband, wrote on Twitter Wednesday. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It's too soon."

The actress and Paul, now 75, wed in 1983 after dating for six years. Their marriage did not last long and their relationship was, well, complicated.

"Now, Paul is a short, Jewish singer. Eddie Fisher is a short, Jewish singer. Short. Jewish. Singer. Any questions?" Carrie wrote in her 2008 memoir Wishful Drinking. "My mother makes a blueprint and I follow it to the letter."