Tina Fey Remembers Carrie Fisher's Honesty and "Razor-Sharp Wit"

When Liz married Criss Chros (James Marsden) in Season 7, she once again put on the costume.

"What?" she asked Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin). "It's the only white dress I own!"

"But your hair!" he protested.

"I'm a princess!" Liz hissed.

Like Fey, Fisher was also a renowned screenwriter. Like many in Hollywood, Fey decided to share her memories of Fisher in the wake of the legendary Star Wars actress' death at age 60.

"Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time," the 46-year-old Sisters actress told TIME in a statement Tuesday. "But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift."

Fey added, "I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I'm very sad she is gone."