Carrie Fisher's Sister Joely on Actress' ''Unfathomable'' Death: "How Dare You Take Her Away From Us?"

Joely Fisher is speaking out following the tragic passing of her big sister.

In the hours following Carrie Fisher's death Tuesday morning, the actress took to Twitter with a heartbreaking dedication to the Star Wars icon.

"Breaking my silence with a broken heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you take her away from us," Joely wrote alongside a photo of the pair embracing each other.

During Fisher's subsequent hospitalization after suffering a heart attack while aboard a flight heading from London to Los Angeles Friday, Joely continued to thank fans for their ongoing support. "Fisher Girls... Your love and prayers are deeply felt..." Joely, 49, tweeted after news of Carrie's health scare surfaced.

At the time, Joely, who currently stars in the Laguna Playhouse's production of Sleeping Beauty, shared she would perform in an afternoon matinee as scheduled, then return to Carrie's bedside.