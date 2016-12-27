Carrie Fisher's Sister Joely on Actress' ''Unfathomable'' Death: "How Dare You Take Her Away From Us?"

Joely Fisher is speaking out following the tragic passing of her big sister.
In the hours following Carrie Fisher's death Tuesday morning, the actress took to Twitter with a heartbreaking dedication to the Star Wars icon.
"Breaking my silence with a broken heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you take her away from us," Joely wrote alongside a photo of the pair embracing each other.
During Fisher's subsequent hospitalization after suffering a heart attack while aboard a flight heading from London to Los Angeles Friday, Joely continued to thank fans for their ongoing support. "Fisher Girls... Your love and prayers are deeply felt..." Joely, 49, tweeted after news of Carrie's health scare surfaced.
At the time, Joely, who currently stars in the Laguna Playhouse's production of Sleeping Beauty, shared she would perform in an afternoon matinee as scheduled, then return to Carrie's bedside.
Getty Images; Instagram
As for other members of the actress' immediate family, mom Debbie Reynolds publicly reacted to Carrie's passing via Facebook: "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."
Fisher's 24-year-old daughter and Scream Queens starlet Billie Lourd confirmed the news in a statement to E! News that read, "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
In the wake of Carrie's death, members of her Star Wars family and fellow Hollywood A-listers have shared just how much she impacted their personal lives and careers.
Harrison Ford told E! News in a statement, "Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely."
A tribute from George Lucas, who cast Fisher as Princess Leia, read in part, "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved."
Likewise, co-star Daisy Ridley shared with us, "Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye."