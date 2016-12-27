George Michael's Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz Finds the Singer Dead in Bed: "Everything Is Ruined"

New details surrounding George Michael's death have been revealed.

The "Careless Whisper" singer's boyfriend, celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, announced on Twitter Monday that was the one who discovered the 53-year-old pop icon's dead body in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day. "ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.." Fawaz tweeted. "I will never stop missing you xx."

Fawaz opened up to the U.K.'s The Daily Telegraph Tuesday in his first interview since Michael's passing. "We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed," he said. "We don't know what happened yet."

Michael's rep said the singer died of heart failure and passed away "peacefully." Investigators later told E! News there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the pop singer's death.