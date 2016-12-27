Gregg Sulkin Reveals Who Meghan Markle Really Is—and Why She'd Make a Perfect Princess

RST Pictures
RST Pictures
Gregg Sulkin has an idea of what it's like to date Meghan Markle.
After all, the 24-year-old British actor plays her love interest in the movie Anti-Social, which is being re-released as a "special edition" on V.O.D. in January 2017. He was familiar with his co-star's work on Suits before they began filming in Budapest several years ago, and they got to know each other better on their days off as they toured Hungary together. "She's the best," he tells Vanity Fair. "Out of all the actresses I've worked with in 12 years, I think she's my favorite."
"She's a very special person," he adds. "She is such a talented actress. She's such a poised, well-mannered classy girl who takes work seriously, and who is very passionate, and we obviously spent a lot of time together. We were in a different country together where we knew nobody."
RST Pictures
Given how much he adores Markle, it's no surprise that Sulkin was upset to hear she had been harassed online after her relationship with Prince Harry was revealed. In fact, those very racist and sexist comments were what prompted the prince to publicly defend her in early November.
Markle—who's yet to give an interview about her romance with the 32-year-old prince—is handling the scrutiny with dignity and grace, Sulkin says. "All I can say is this: If there is anyone who acts accordingly and acts well-mannered and in a classy, sophisticated way, [it's her]," he says of Markle, 35. "If I didn't know Meghan, and I [only] knew her characteristics, I would be nothing but proud for her to in the future one day potentially be a princess of our country, to represent our country. I don't think that there is anybody more suited and more respectful."
In fact, the 24-year-old actor tells Vanity Fair, "I couldn't speak more highly of her."