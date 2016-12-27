Gregg Sulkin Reveals Who Meghan Markle Really Is—and Why She'd Make a Perfect Princess

Gregg Sulkin has an idea of what it's like to date Meghan Markle.

After all, the 24-year-old British actor plays her love interest in the movie Anti-Social, which is being re-released as a "special edition" on V.O.D. in January 2017. He was familiar with his co-star's work on Suits before they began filming in Budapest several years ago, and they got to know each other better on their days off as they toured Hungary together. "She's the best," he tells Vanity Fair. "Out of all the actresses I've worked with in 12 years, I think she's my favorite."

"She's a very special person," he adds. "She is such a talented actress. She's such a poised, well-mannered classy girl who takes work seriously, and who is very passionate, and we obviously spent a lot of time together. We were in a different country together where we knew nobody."