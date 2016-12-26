The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Is Engaged After Romantic Christmas Morning Proposal

Everything is coming up roses for Jillian Harris this Christmas holiday.
The Bachelorette star got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Justin Pasutto over the holiday weekend.
" Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE!" Jillian shared on Instagram after her proposal at the Opus Hotel in Vancouver. "@slipperygoose you've made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas."
Justin added, "Merry Christmas from the Pasutto's! ..... at least soon to be."
The couple shares a four-month-old son named Leo who was also part of the family photo and announcement.
According to Instagram, Minichiello Jewellers helped design the special engagement ring that was the perfect accessory for the couple's matching Old Navy pajamas.
Fans may remember Jillian from her time on The Bachelor back in early 2009. At the time, she competed on Jason Mesnick's season before becoming The Bachelorette later in the year.
Since starring on the ABC reality franchise, Jillian has gone on to appear in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Love It or List It: Vancouver.
Before any wedding planning officially begins, the couple appears to simply be enjoying their new relationship status.
And yes, that includes some delicious food after Christmas. "Oh you know. Just having breakfast in bed with my ‘FIANCÉ,'" Jillian joked on Instagram Monday morning.
Congratulations to the happy couple!