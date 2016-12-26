Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are typically a very private couple, but this holiday season they let their fans get a good look at just how happy they are together.

It all began when Liam celebrated Christmas early with his fiancée's family, posing by the tree alongside Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and siblings Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. Little did fans know that the Cyrus family gathering was only the beginning of the couple's Christmas bashes. Next up was the Hemsworth family party, where Liam and Miley hung out with Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.