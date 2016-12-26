Vanessa Lachey Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Welcomes Son Phoenix Robert Lachey

Now this is how to celebrate Christmas!
Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey have welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Phoenix Robert Lachey! The mom of three took to Instagram to announce the exciting news of their baby boy's arrival, which happened on Christmas Eve. "It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5," Vanessa captioned the photo.
The adorable picture features newborn Phoenix holding onto his mom's hand.
Nick and Vanessa announced in September that they were expecting their third child together, but they didn't reveal until November that they were having a baby boy. Vanessa shared a video on Instagram that not only revealed to her followers that they were going to have a boy, but also broke the news to her hubby!
In the video, the 98 Degrees crooner approached the couple's home as he told Vanessa, "I knew you knew!" Cue the boy band's iconic jam "All Because of You." Nick embraced their 4-year-old son Camden, who was holding a giant blue balloon, before kissing Vanessa and their little girl Brooklyn. Too sweet!
Vanessa captioned the video, "I have so much to be Thankful for this year... especially our littlest Lachey. When Daddy came home from tour this Summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news. Now I'm sharing it with you!"
Congratulations to the growing family!