George Michael Dead at Age 53

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, had an award-winning career in the music industry than spanned for nearly forty years. He was also said to have sold more than 100 million albums all throughout his illustrious career.

Michael went through a near-death experience back in 2011 when he suffered from a severe case of pneumonia.

Doctors in Vienna performed a tracheotomy in an effort to keep his airways open while he was unconscious.

At the time, Michael explained to press in a statement that things were "touch and go" during his recovery.

Michael's longtime manager, Michael Lippman told The Hollywood Reporter that he was found "in bed, lying peacefully" and that died of heart failure.

The Recording Academy released the following statement in the wake of Michael's death:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of two-time Grammy Award recipient George Michael. During an influential career that spanned nearly four decades, George became one of the most beloved pop craftsmen and respected entertainers.

"From the enormous success he achieved with pop duo Wham! to his influential solo career, his extraordinary talent had a profound impact on countless entertainers worldwide, and his creative contributions will live on forever. We have lost a cherished artist and our sincerest condolences go out to George's family, friends, and musical collaborators. He will be missed."

—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua