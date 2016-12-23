Chris Pratt Donates $500,000 to Teen Center Built in Honor of His Late Father

The holiday season can be tough for those who lost family members, and Chris Pratt is feeling it these days.

The Passengers star lost his father to multiple sclerosis while filming Jurassic World, but Pratt is keeping his spirit alive by helping break ground on the Dan Pratt Memorial Teen Center, which will be part of the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County. Pratt attended the Groundbreaking Celebration to help with the initial dig, talk about his memories with the Boys & Girls Club and give a check for $500,000. Yes, those are tears flowing down our cheeks.

Is this not the best early Christmas present ever?