Camila Cabello Spends Time with Her Dad After Quitting Fifth Harmony

Following Camila Cabello's dramatic exit from Fifth Harmony, the songstress decided to spend time with her dad.

The pop star, wearing a multi-colored retro dress, was spotted looking downtrodden while walking with her dad in Miami. Camila took to Snapchat Tuesday to show her swimming in a mermaid outfit, but this is the first time the 19-year-old songstress was spotted out in public since leaving the group.

According to a statement from Fifth Harmony, the remaining four members, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei found out about Camila's departure from a letter from her representative. Camila then called the accusations untrue. She expressed feeling "shocked," adding, "I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way."