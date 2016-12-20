This Bachelor in Paradise Reunion May Just Prove Love Is Still Possible in the Franchise

Don't put those final roses down just yet, Bachelor in Paradise fans.
While it's been a rough month with the news that Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray split as well as Lace Morris and Grant Kemp calling off their engagement, there are some duos still making it work in the public eye.
Over the past several days, many stars from Bachelor in Paradise have been enjoying a cast reunion at the Atlantis Hotel on Paradise Island.
And in between resting and relaxing, cast members Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are proving their love is very much alive and well. After getting engaged this past summer on the ABC reality show, this duo is the last couple from their season to remain together. But from the looks of things, everything is a-okay with this pair.
"Happy Birthday to @theebass at Atlantis! Love you SO MUCH and had such a great day at @thecoveatlantis celebrating your birth! Haha" Carly shared on social media while kissing her fiancé on the lips. "I'm so glad u were born #atlantiscelebrations."
As for season two couple Jade and Tanner, they remain happily married even after a dramatic season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. In fact, Tanner got quite romantic when wishing his leading lady a special birthday during the trip.
"Happiest of Birthdays to my best friend and partner in crime... our second spent together and first as husband and wife... you changed my world and I am so thankful you came into my life," he gushed online. "Excited to spend this day with you - 30 never looked so good... love you @jadelizroper."
Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti and her sister Lauren Iaconetti also made the trip.
Before you know it, Bachelor in Paradise alum Nick Viall will have another chance at finding the one when he becomes The Bachelor.
In a new promo released just in time for the holidays, viewers were promised a single bachelor who is "definitely no saint." Does that mean he can't join this group's trip to Atlantis next year with a special someone?
Guess we have to tune in The Bachelor beginning January 2 to find out.