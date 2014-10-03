Rowan Blanchard Blogs Behind the Scenes at Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion Photo Shoot

Curious about what goes on behind the scenes at a photo shoot? Well, wonder no more! We tapped Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard to share the scoop. Earlier this week, Rowan and fellow Disney stars Olivia Holt, Piper Curda, Skai Jackson, Kelli Berglund and G. Hannelius headed to San Francisco for a Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion-themed photo shoot.



The girls had a great time shooting at Lucasfilm, where they even got to take some time out and tour the historic studio—shout out to Boba Fett! Rowan is sharing her diary of the shoot exclusively with us. Read on for all the inside dish straight from Rowan!

—

Sunday, Sept. 28

12:15 p.m.: The beginning of the trip starts. I get picked up and we are on our way to LAX.

1:45 p.m.: Time to takeoff, we have a long flight ahead of us! Just kidding, it is literally an hour flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

3 p.m.: We arrive in San Francisco! I love the weather immediately, not 1,000,000 degrees like L.A. We get to the hotel, I catch up with the girls, and then I am off to my wardrobe fitting for the fashion photo shoot!