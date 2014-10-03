Rowan Blanchard Blogs Behind the Scenes at Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion Photo Shoot

Elizabeth Blanchard
Curious about what goes on behind the scenes at a photo shoot? Well, wonder no more! We tapped Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard to share the scoop. Earlier this week, Rowan and fellow Disney stars Olivia Holt, Piper Curda, Skai Jackson, Kelli Berglund and G. Hannelius headed to San Francisco for a Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion-themed photo shoot.
The girls had a great time shooting at Lucasfilm, where they even got to take some time out and tour the historic studio—shout out to Boba Fett! Rowan is sharing her diary of the shoot exclusively with us. Read on for all the inside dish straight from Rowan!
Sunday, Sept. 28
12:15 p.m.: The beginning of the trip starts. I get picked up and we are on our way to LAX.
1:45 p.m.: Time to takeoff, we have a long flight ahead of us! Just kidding, it is literally an hour flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco.
3 p.m.: We arrive in San Francisco! I love the weather immediately, not 1,000,000 degrees like L.A. We get to the hotel, I catch up with the girls, and then I am off to my wardrobe fitting for the fashion photo shoot!
5:30 p.m.: My wonderful stylist Chris Horan has pulled a bunch of skirts, jackets, and pants for the Star Wars–inspired looks. I check out everything he pulled and look at all of the Star Wars clothes. He styled everyone on this trip and made sure they had their own input and personal flair. I choose this super pretty pink pleated skirt and he pairs it with this adorable Star Wars top.
8 p.m.: Time for dinner! We go to this super delicious Italian restaurant (who doesn't love Italian?) but of course we are mainly focused on the desserts. I had to share this picture of our Nutella pizza, too good.
11 p.m.: Kelli, Liv, Pipes and I all decide to have a sleepover and stay up late chatting. Girl trips like this don't happen too often, so we are making the best of it.
7:20 a.m.: Wake-up time! I head over to my room for a quick breakfast, and then I am off to Chris' room for styling, hair, and makeup.
8 a.m.: Hair and make-up time! Elizabeth Chang does my makeup, and Chris does last minute styling changes.
9:45 a.m.: Time to leave for Letterman Digital Arts Center (LDAC) aka Lucasfilm! I am super excited to see it as I have seen every single Star Wars film – yes, our family is a bunch of Star Wars nerds ;)
10:15 a.m.: We arrive at Lucasfilm! I freak out when I see the Yoda fountain and find out that we are shooting in front of it.
11:30 a.m.: I am on a break! I snap a photo with Boba Fett to pass the time.
11:45 a.m.: The girls and I go on a really cool BTS tour of Lucasfilm. There was so much history from some of the best films you'll ever see… incredible.
12:30 p.m.: This concludes our shoot at Lucasfilm! I take a few pictures with the girls and we're on our way to the Golden Gate Bridge!
12:45 p.m.: We arrive at the Golden Gate Bridge and I immediately snap a selfie!
1:15 p.m.: That wraps our quick but fantastic shoot! Now off to lunch
4:45 p.m. : We depart for Los Angeles. Twenty-six hours in San Fran was a blast, see you soon!
Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion airs on Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. on Disney Channel and Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. on Disney XD.