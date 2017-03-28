"Time to party, bitches!"
E!'s new series What Happens at The Abbey is set to premiere this May! On the show, cameras will follow the lives of the employees who work at L.A. hotspot The Abbey and you can bet they'll be major drama.
And before the show premieres on May 14 at 10 p.m., we have an exclusive first look at the sexy cast photos and a sneak peek video. In the supertease above, we see the cast partying, fighting and stripping down!
"The Abbey absolutely is a soap opera," The Abbey employee Elizabeth says. "Which basically means there's a lot of fighting and a lot of f--king!"
And since the staff spends a lot of time at The Abbey, they end up dating each other...and it doesn't always end well.
The supertease previews all of the explosive fights between the cast couples ahead this season and shows them calling each other everything from a "f--king mess" to a "c--t."
Plus, you can't help but LOL at quotes like, "Billy is an OK kisser, but his breath smells like protein shakes."
In addition to the staff, we'll also meet The Abbey's owner David Cooley on the show.
Cooley tells E! News exclusively, "My Hollywood dream was to move to Los Angeles, live openly as a gay man and own my own business. For more than 25 years, I've lived that dream by making The Abbey a place where everyone is welcome and has an opportunity to follow their dreams. Every night at The Abbey is a different adventure. There are people visiting a gay bar for the first time, celebrities cutting loose, the staff hustling to fulfill their Hollywood dream, and all kinds of people looking for love, whether, gay, straight, lesbian or still figuring it out. There is something at The Abbey for everyone."
Cooley continues, "What Happens at The Abbey is an action-packed sneak-peak into what it is really like to work at The Abbey. You'll see celebrities, love, heartbreak, comedy, and a whole lot of partying. I wanted to make this show with E! because E! loves Hollywood success stories. The team at E! is pulling back the curtain on one of the most popular nightclubs in Los Angeles and is showing the world that making your way in Hollywood is filled with glamour, fun, success, setbacks and drama. E! knows sexuality is a fluid concept and has done a great job capturing the complicated nature of modern romance. Each cast member has a unique story that grows out of their experience from The Abbey."
Take a look at the gallery to meet the cast of the new E! series and watch the supertease above to preview all of the drama ahead this season! Plus, see all of the celebs that stop by The Abbey!
What Happens at The Abbey premieres May 14 at 10 p.m., only on E!