SERIES PREMIERE
JAN 3, 10PM

WAGS Atlanta Is Almost Here! Get Ready to Go Down South With the Stars' Sexiest Pics

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Dec. 22, 2017 8:00 AM

Sincerely Ward, WAGS Atlanta

The latest WAGS franchise is headed down south and this batch of ladies is hotter than ever.

From date nights and tropical vacations to supporting their men before a big game, the ladies of WAGS Atlanta keep it sexy and sophisticated.

While we wait to watch all the engagements, pregnancies, drama and LOL moments these Georgia peaches have in store this season, let's watch Hope Wiseman, Shuntel "Telli" Swift, Kaylin Jurrjens and the rest of the cast get sexy for the gram!

Looking good, ladies!

Don't miss the premiere of WAGS Atlanta Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m., only on E!

Kierra Douglas, WAGS Atlanta

Kierra Douglas

"Had soooo many laughs this past weekend on the @cocktalespodcast be sure to check out me and my sisters @arielashleyy & @iamhopesodope hilarious interview. Dressed in @klosetkouture #isippedonadrink #soyouknowitsgood #iprobablysaidtoomuch #wagsatlanta"

Kierra Douglas, WAGS Atlanta

Kierra Douglas

"When your feet hurt just grab a pair of your hubby's cleats #problemsolved #womenprobs #thestruggle #wrongshoechoice #neverwearingredbottomstoahawksgameagain #mytoesarenumb #imslippingandslidingbutmyfeetfeelgood #forgettrynabecute #yesiworetheseinpublic #myhubbywasembarrassediwasnt #atleastiwaiteduntilafterthegame"

WAGS Atlanta

Hope Wiseman

Sexy and smizing

WAGS Atlanta

Hope Wiseman

"Play time"

Kesha Norman, WAGS Atlanta

Kesha Norman

"keshadeniseGlam team slayed yesterday.. @yanarenee.yle @_makeuploverxo #glam #makeuplover #hairlove"

Kesha Norman, WAGS Atlanta

Kesha Norman

"Daytime chic #glowup #simplicity #keshadenise"

WAGS Atlanta

Brandi Rhodes

"Gaga over this @shopbluelife one piece I got from @shopplanetblue this weekend! Just need to pick a beach to bring it to!"

WAGS Atlanta

Brandi Rhodes

"Not ready to let swimwear weather go. thankfully it's still warm in the ATL and I travel for a living. Vegas and LA next week and Florida shortly thereafter. I love fall but I love my summer weather! What's your favorite season???"

WAGS Atlanta

Kaylin Jurrjens

"A proper NY girl pony for my first #NYFW"

WAGS Atlanta

Kaylin Jurrjens

"What's the point of having mermaid length hair if you can't flip it on the ocean?"

WAGS Atlanta

Ariel Anderson

The WAGS Atlanta star is looking hot in this two piece fit

WAGS Atlanta

Ariel Anderson

"Slippery #poolday"

WAGS Atlanta

Niche Caldwell

"Grateful! #realhair #working #designer #girlpower #gogators #bts #wagsatlanta"

WAGS Atlanta

Niche Caldwell

"Date night w/ the love of my life!! #lovelife #grateful #ootd #marriedlife @caldwellxii #herveleger #prada #saintlaurent #tomford @hauseofglam #hauseofglam @prada @herveleger @ysl @tomford @31philliplim #wagsatlanta"

WAGS Atlanta

Shuntel "Telli" Swift

"I miss my locs"

WAGS Atlanta

Shuntel "Telli" Swift

"I wasn't ready#fightnight #wardvskovalev"

WAGS Atlanta

Sincerely Ward

"Rocking one of the newest pieces from my #ResortWear line @jetsetculture... this one is called #desertrose in coral #Entreprenuer #Girlboss #Jetsetculture #Businesswoman #Workcation #WagsAtlanta #TheAdventuresofSincerely #SincerelyWard #wagsatlanta #WagsLA #Wags #Eentertainment #JetsetcultureSpring2018 #Jetsetter #Travel #TravelBlogger #Dubai #Swimwear #Swimsuits #MintSwim #Melanin #Blackgirlmagic ##beachbunnyswimwear"

WAGS Atlanta

Sincerely Ward

"#Miami nights at the #VersaceMansion... happy birthday @future!! Great party! The attire was @versace_official everything or swimwear, the ambiance was incredible, the champagne was flowing & the company & friends made the night unforgettable! Lashes by @definerichcollection #WagsAtlanta #SincerelyWard #WagsMiami #Wags #DefineRichcollection #theadventuresofsincerely #jetsetculturestyle #Versace"

