Leave it to your besties!
Who better to help Nia Jax find love than her number one gal-pal?! On this season of Total Divas, we'll get to see Nia try to find a new boo and learn a lot about herself in the process.
"The girls put me out on a date and I have a really great moment with Nikki and Brie," Nia shared with E! News. "Embracing myself and embracing the world of dating. Just putting myself out there to meet somebody."
But the real question is, did she find love? Nia admits she "hasn't found him yet," but she's taking it one day at a time. "I'm confident in myself, but then being confident in myself to have somebody else love me, like me, whatever, it's just a whole other world," Nia explained.
Beyond all the soul searching, she did have a few moments of laughter along the way. "This poor guy walked up to me and said, ‘What's your dream man?' and I literally just looked down and then I look up and say, 'Tall,'" Nia revealed.
So lets just say that he wasn't the one. But she did get to bond with Nikki and Brie. "You see Nikki and Brie show a side of themselves where they've been insecure about their bodies and their looks. It's really cool," Nia shared.
Get ready to see a whole different side of Nia and the Bella twins!
