Brie Bella is getting ready to welcome a girl pretty soon, so ahead of her baby's birth she's documenting the last few months of her pregnancy.

Shot by Shannon Lee Photography, the Total Divas star's photo shoot made her look like an angel, posing in a long, flowy white dress that made her bump the focal point (despite some seriously gorgeous background scenery). In one photo Brie wears a pink crown while holding an extra one for her future daughter.

"We'll meet soon my precious little girl!" Brie captioned the photo on Instagram. "Thank you @clutch_crowns for making us both feel special!!!"