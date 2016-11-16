It wasn't an easy road to WrestleMania for Brie Bella.

On Wednesday's season six premiere episode of Total Divas, Brie had her final match at WrestleMania. But there were major bumps along the way before she could step into the ring for her retirement match.

In addition to worrying about her husband Daniel Bryan's health, Brie was confronted by her former friend and roommate, WWE superstar Maryse, who believed Brie and Nikki Bella had "blocked opportunities" from her after a business deal didn't work out three and a half years ago.

Then just one day before WrestleMania, Brie and Nikki got into a major argument in which Nikki called Brie a "bitch."

So what happened and how did Brie do in her last match?

Take a look at the recap to find out and to see more shocking moments from the season six premiere of Total Divas!