As Nikki Bella gears up to walk down the aisle with fiancé John Cena, she has lace and cleavage on the brain for her wedding day look. "Who's Nikki Bella without cleavage? Like c'mon!" she joked to E! News.
To highlight her fit figure, the 33-year-old reality Total Divas star envisions a gown that hugs all her curves. "I want something that's tight in the waist and shows off the booty," she explained.
While her grandmother may not be so keen on the idea, Bella can't say "I do" without one physical asset. "I definitely have to have some cleavage," she reiterated.
She's also a fan of lace, but isn't so interested in anything "poofy." "I feel like I'm too old for that," she said.
However, she is playing with the idea of having two dresses for the event—one for the ceremony and another for the party. While the athlete has something classic in mind now, she's not so sure what she would have worn had she gotten married when she was younger.
"I can only imagine what I would've picked in my 20s—geez!"
While picking a dress can be a bit of an overwhelming task, Bella will have time to devote to bridal preparations since she's announced a break from the ring for her health.
"Recently I had to get MRIs and CT scans and we realized that I have a slight herniation above where I had surgery, which isn't good, which means I have to take time off and I have to heal. And hopefully when that heals, if it does, I can get back in the ring," Nikki explained to E! News. "I pray that it won't be a long time but, I don't know, it's in God's hands."
Fortunately, she was able to get back in the ring Sunday night at WrestleMania 33 for the moment Cena gave her a ring of her own.
"I knew when I walked down that ramp at WrestleMania, that could be my last. Having that match, I knew that could be my last. It's kind of ironic because here maybe one door was closing and then I get proposed to, now another door's opening and it's kind of crazy how the world works."
"But, that's why it meant so much to me being proposed to in that ring, is that's John and I's home, that's where we met, it's where we've grown up, it's our life and that's our family there," she continued. "So, I just hope one day I can make it back into that ring."
