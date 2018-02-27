RETURNS
MAR. 11, 10PM

They Dated?! Meghan Markle, Olivia Wilde, Rob Lowe and More Celebs Who've Romanced Royalty

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Meghan Markle may have cemented her spot within the British royal family by capturing Prince Harry's heart, but she's not the only celeb to date an aristocrat.

Rob Lowe, Jessica Chastain and Olivia Wilde are just a few of Hollywood's famous faces who have been linked to some of the world's royal heirs.

Rob had his shot at the crown when he dated Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, daughter of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III back in the '80s. While Rob's fling didn't make it past the days of big hair and acid wash jeans, Jessica's royal relationship with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo has taken her down the aisle and into the ranks of ancient Italian royalty (however, Italy no longer recognizes descendants of its former royal families as being royal).

Before starting a family with Jason Sudeikis, Olivia was married Tao Ruspoli, son of Italian aristocrat Alessandro Ruspoli

Even The Royals' Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) has veered off the palace grounds and dated a commoner. Before we dive back into another season of regal romances with season four of The Royals, let's check out some of the celebs who've dated (and even married!) royals.

Photos

Celebs Who've Dated Royals

Watch the season four premiere of The Royals Sunday, Mar. 11 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Rob Lowe , Jessica Chastain , Olivia Wilde , Jason Sudeikis , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cher

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cara Delevingne

Fashion Police

Justin Sylvester, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Brings Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester to Tears While Connecting to His Late Friend: Watch the Emotional Video

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian 208, Chad, Allison

Khloe Kardashian Meets a Revenge Body Couple With Two Very Different Goals

The Arrangement

Kyle West & Megan Morrison's Romance Rewind: Look Back at Their Whirlwind Hollywood Love Story From The Arrangement Season 1!

A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy Kaling

Watch Oprah Winfrey Hilariously Reveal That She Doesn't Pump Her Own Gas: "I Wouldn't Know What to Do!"

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker's Cutest Pregnancy Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -