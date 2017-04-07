Christine Evangelista is getting personal!

During an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall, Christine played a game where she revealed which celeb she'd like to join her on specific dates.

For a dancing date, Christine said she'd want Justin Timberlake to accompany her. And for a hiking date, Christine picked Ryan Gosling to join her for "a nice walk and talk."

What about a hot yoga date?

"That could get a little...sweaty," Christine laughed. "Who do I want to be around sweaty?"

Christine then made her choice...Zach Galifianakis!

"That would be great actually," she said.