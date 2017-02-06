"Welcome to your Cosmo cover shoot!"

Ruby Rose is Cosmopolitan's March cover girl and she can't help but freak out over the honor in this So Cosmo clip. On Wednesday's series premiere episode, Cosmo's Aya Kanai and Adam Mansuroglu meet with Ruby before her cover shoot begins.

"It is crazy, it is so exciting!" Ruby says about the shoot.

"This Cosmo cover gets syndicated around the world, so a busy woman like yourself is able to knock out at least 20 or 30 covers all in one day," Aya tells Ruby.