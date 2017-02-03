What will the staff think?
Joanna Coles is about to make a "big announcement" to her staff at Cosmopolitan magazine, but she's worried how they'll react on next Wednesday's So Cosmo premiere.
"I have a pretty big announcement to make and the only two people that know about it are my assistant Heather [Passaro] and my chief of staff, Holly Whidden," Coles says in the exclusive clip above. "I am a little unsettled to make this announcement because I'm not sure how the staff are going to react."
Coles continues, "I love my staff at Cosmo, I feel very responsible for them and I'm anxious they will either feel I've betrayed them or that they will feel anxious about their future at Cosmo."
